Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Increased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.8 %

Donaldson stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 705,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

