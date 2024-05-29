Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOMH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Dominari has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.92.
Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Dominari had a negative net margin of 721.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%.
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
