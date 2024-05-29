Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.16

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.78 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00123902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,495,306,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

