DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 295,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 645,891 shares.The stock last traded at $8.56 and had previously closed at $8.63.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191,663 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 800,351 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

