Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $54.04

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.04, but opened at $51.15. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 12,605,096 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

