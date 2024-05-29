Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

DLR stock opened at $143.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

