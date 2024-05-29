DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.35-13.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.16 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.750 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $194.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.