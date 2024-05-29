Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Diamondhead Casino Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

