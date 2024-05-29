Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Head-To-Head Review

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 0.79% 6.96% 1.55% Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UWM and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $1.31 billion 0.54 -$13.23 million $0.03 247.17 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UWM.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UWM and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 2 6 1 0 1.89 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank 1 0 0 0 1.00

UWM currently has a consensus target price of $5.69, suggesting a potential downside of 23.30%. Given UWM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.1% of UWM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UWM beats Deutsche Pfandbriefbank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance and Non-Core segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business. Its Non-Core segment offers financing eligible for Pfandbrief cover for the provision and improvement of public infrastructure and financing to the public sector that is not specifically earmarked for a particular purpose. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG is headquartered in Garching bei München, Germany.

