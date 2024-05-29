Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Down 1%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.63 ($6.12) and last traded at €5.69 ($6.18). 151,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.75 ($6.24).
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.91 and its 200 day moving average is €5.21.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance and Non-Core segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.
