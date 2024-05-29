Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 127,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

