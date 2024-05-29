Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $40.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. 408,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.