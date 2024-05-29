DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 171,958 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

