Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 1.9%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). Approximately 820,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 373,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of Deltic Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
