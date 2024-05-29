Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,500.00 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey David Schellenberg purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Decisive Dividend Price Performance

Shares of Decisive Dividend stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.24. 4,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.28. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.31 and a 1 year high of C$11.50.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.289916 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.