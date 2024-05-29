Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $24.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.20. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

