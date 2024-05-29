Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 387.6% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 3.2 %
Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 167,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,942. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
About Decibel Cannabis
