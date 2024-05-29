Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 387.6% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 3.2 %

Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 167,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,942. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

