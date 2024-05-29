Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 107.4% in May

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

Dawson Geophysical Dividend Announcement

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.03%.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

