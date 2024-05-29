David Mh Matthews Sells 9,500 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, David Mh Matthews sold 1,153 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $79,603.12.

POWI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.37. 311,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,319. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $570,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

