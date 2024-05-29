Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56), Zacks reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 EPS.

Danaos Stock Up 2.8 %

Danaos stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. Danaos has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

