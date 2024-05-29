Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPBSF remained flat at C$41.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.72. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a fifty-two week low of C$39.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.19.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

