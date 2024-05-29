Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DPBSF remained flat at C$41.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.72. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a fifty-two week low of C$39.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.19.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.