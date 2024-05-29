Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Price Performance

DFCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. Dalrada Financial had a negative net margin of 66.37% and a negative return on equity of 789.22%.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

