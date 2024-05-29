Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

