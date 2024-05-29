CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $21,742.07 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

