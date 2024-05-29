Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3,293.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 57,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $106.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

