Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.90 million.

