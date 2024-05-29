Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Croda International Price Performance
COIHY traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. 9,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,672. Croda International has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.
Croda International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.3484 dividend. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
