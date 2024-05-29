Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Shannon Sisler Sells 1,404 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shannon Sisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX traded up $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $154.91. 1,446,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,044. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.03. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $155.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Crocs by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 618,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,765,000 after purchasing an additional 90,956 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

