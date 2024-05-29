Cosmos Price Reaches $8.65 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $150.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.65 or 0.00012605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00053693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

