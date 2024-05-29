Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

Shares of CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

Get Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables alerts:

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.