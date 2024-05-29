Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
Shares of CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $27.41.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile
