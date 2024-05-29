Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Critical Review

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Scientific and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.09%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million 1.76 N/A N/A N/A Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 14.69 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.24

This table compares Core Scientific and Carbon Streaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.03% -4.88%

Summary

Core Scientific beats Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

