Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

