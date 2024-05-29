Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. 4,164,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,048. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

