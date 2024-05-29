Cooper Companies (COO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY24 guidance at $3.50-3.58 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.500-3.580 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of COO opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

