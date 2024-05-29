Contrasting MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MassRoots alerts:

Volatility and Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MassRoots and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.85%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than MassRoots.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Sangoma Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 3,928.99 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.50 -$29.03 million ($0.93) -5.64

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Sangoma Technologies -12.23% -3.07% -1.89%

Summary

MassRoots beats Sangoma Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

(Get Free Report)

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.