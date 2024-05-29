Contrasting BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elys BMG Group and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys BMG Group $42.68 million 0.14 -$18.26 million ($0.56) -0.28 BigCommerce $309.39 million 2.03 -$64.67 million ($0.64) -12.72

Elys BMG Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys BMG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Elys BMG Group has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elys BMG Group and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys BMG Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 BigCommerce 1 6 1 0 2.00

Elys BMG Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 540.20%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Given Elys BMG Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys BMG Group is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares Elys BMG Group and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys BMG Group -40.25% -525.11% -138.50% BigCommerce -15.39% -109.97% -6.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elys BMG Group beats BigCommerce on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services. It serves stores in various sizes, product categories, and purchase types, such as business-to-business and business-to-consumer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

