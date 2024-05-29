Conflux Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $896.97 million and approximately $41.14 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,802.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.07 or 0.00688866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00123136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00209815 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00057397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00091935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,005,055,918 coins and its circulating supply is 4,042,550,469 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,004,927,485.69 with 4,042,427,471.42 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22238883 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $34,382,993.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

