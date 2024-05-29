Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
