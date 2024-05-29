Compound 1-Day Volume Reaches $34.80 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $62.67 or 0.00091059 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $521.63 million and $34.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00029912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012679 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,837 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,829.28561479 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 61.54577942 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $38,205,599.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

