Comparing Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Life Group and Manulife Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Manulife Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Manulife Financial has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.13%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

This table compares Federal Life Group and Manulife Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.65 -$8.81 million N/A N/A Manulife Financial $36.10 billion 1.30 $4.05 billion $1.72 15.24

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manulife Financial has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial 9.28% 16.27% 0.79%

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Federal Life Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in the property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. In addition, it provides integrated banking products and services. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

