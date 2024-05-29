Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 2.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $233.70 and last traded at $238.42. Approximately 2,860,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,507,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,789 shares of company stock valued at $98,265,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $88,015,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

