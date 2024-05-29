Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.07 and last traded at $61.55. 2,960,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,268,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $265.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 509,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 366,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 104,506 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

