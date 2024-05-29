ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.66

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and traded as high as $41.87. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 14,400 shares changing hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 80,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 89.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 48,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,028,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 138,434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

