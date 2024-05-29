ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.66

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and traded as high as $41.87. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 14,400 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
