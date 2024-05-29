Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $55,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.