China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in May

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.36. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

