China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,483,000 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the April 30th total of 3,376,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 504.9 days.

China Life Insurance Trading Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS CILJF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 70,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.