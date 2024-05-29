China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
China Automotive Systems Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CAAS stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.47. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.73.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%.
Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Automotive Systems
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.