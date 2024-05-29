China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.47. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 78.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.