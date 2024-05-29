Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Trading Down 1.6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 823.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,374,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,211,000 after buying an additional 1,225,258 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

