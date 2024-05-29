Chesapeake Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

CHK stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after acquiring an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,844,000 after acquiring an additional 426,560 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,079,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 190.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,502,000 after buying an additional 407,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

