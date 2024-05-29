Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in May

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LATG stock remained flat at $11.37 during trading on Tuesday. Chenghe Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.13 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Chenghe Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I by 69.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,845 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I by 19.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

