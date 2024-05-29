Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in May

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Chenghe Acquisition I Price Performance
LATG stock remained flat at $11.37 during trading on Tuesday. Chenghe Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.13 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.
Chenghe Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition I
About Chenghe Acquisition I
Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.
